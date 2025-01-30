Nancy Kerrigan Breaks Down In Tears Over Plane Crash That Killed Figure Skaters

Play video content CNN

Nancy Kerrigan was unable to contain her emotions while speaking about the tragic American Airlines crash that claimed the lives of nearly 70 people, including a contingency of U.S. ice skaters who just wrapped up a big competition in the Midwest.

The U.S. ice skating legend spoke Thursday during a press event at the Skating Club of Boston -- where some of the late skaters trained -- and Kerrigan was clearly heartbroken.

"We’ve been through tragedies before as Americans, as people, and we are strong," Nancy said. "I guess it’s how we respond to it, and my response is to be with people I care about and love, and I needed support."

Nancy -- who also belongs to the skating club -- said it became "an even bigger blow" once she realized she personally knew some of the people who were killed.

"We just wish them well and the families the courage and the strength to make the next steps," she said. "I don't know how you look at people who go through tragedies, and you wonder how they do it. I don't know, but we're so strong."