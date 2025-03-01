FedEx Cargo Plane Erupts in Fire, Makes Emergency Landing

Play video content

A FedEx cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday morning when part of the aircraft burst into flames mid-flight ... and it was captured on dramatic video!

A spokeman for FedEx tells TMZ ... Flight 3609 from Newark to Indianapolis at 8:07 AM local experienced a bird strike during takeoff.

"Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders," the spokesperson tells us.

Eyewitness video posted to social media shows the plane's engine on fire as it was making its emergency landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey.

Play video content

The harrowing footage shows the plane banking right when it lets off a large plume of smoke as fire appears from its right engine.

Eyewitnesses told Fox News they heard a loud explosion around the time of the incident.

For the moment, there are no reported injuries and the plane appears to have landed safely.