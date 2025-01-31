Philadelphia Plane Crash Causes Fiery Wreckage, Multiple Casualties

Play video content

Emergency responders are working to put out flames in northeast Philadelphia after a small plane crashed down on Friday evening ... leaving a chaotic aftermath and a number of suspected casualties.

It's currently unclear what caused the crash, which took place after 6 PM near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in the region ... but police have shared that 2 people were onboard the aircraft when it plummeted down.

The status of the passengers is unknown at this time.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane in question was Learjet 55, which had departed the Northeast Philadelphia Airport with plans to travel to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

Local authorities have also added that the small aircraft was traveling on a medical assignment ... but the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the matter further.

Still, multiple casualties have been reported in the aftermath of the plane crash ... with several others reportedly injured, given the plane may have hit cars and businesses during the crash -- causing a number of fires in the area.

Video footage of the wreck shows the explosive aftereffects and how it lit up the night sky before erupting into a massive smoke plume.

Governor Josh Shapiro has since promised "all Commonwealth resources" to those responding to the crash and has confirmed he's already in contact with the Philadelphia Mayor, as well as the police and fire departments.

The crash in Philadelphia comes 2 days after another plane-related tragedy ... where an American Eagle regional jet flying from Wichita, Kansas and an Army helicopter collided above the Potomac River, not far from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C.

President Trump confirmed on Thursday that the D.C. collision left no survivors ... over 40 of the 67 bodies have been recovered in the days since.