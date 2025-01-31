American Airlines Captain Vows to Keep Passengers Safe After D.C. Crash, on Video

Play video content TikTok / @leighterhaters

An American Airlines pilot is going viral after he confidently assured nervous passengers in a professional tone they were in good hands following the tragic D.C. plane collision ... which killed more than 60 people.

In a video making the rounds online ... a passenger on Flight AA 1044 heading to Miami captured the moment the pilot addressed those onboard over the loudspeaker, when he acknowledged Wednesday's tragedy -- but also vowed to keep everyone safe.

Check it out ... the pilot says he understands many on his flight may be "fearful" to fly right now, given the recent crash, but promises the passengers they're in good hands -- highlighting the skills of his first officer, the flight attendants, and his own.

As he puts it ... his crew puts the passengers' safety above all else, promising the "highest level" of service during their air travel.

He adds ... "I have no higher calling than carefully and professionally transporting you today. So, with that, relax and enjoy the beautiful evening we get to fly. We'll be underway shortly. Welcome aboard."

The original TikTok poster applauded the captain for his message, noting it was something he "needed to hear" after the week's heartbreaking events.

Others in the comments also showered the pilot with love ... praising the airman for his kindness and compassion.

As you know, a regional jet carrying 64 people traveling from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, D.C. collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in the air before crashing down into the Potomac River Wednesday night. President Donald Trump has since confirmed there were no survivors in the collision, including the 3 soldiers aboard the military chopper.

Recovery operations for the deceased are currently underway, with at least 40 bodies having since been recovered ... several of the victims have been identified as rising star athletes in the U.S. figure skating community.