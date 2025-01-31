Flight Attendant on D.C. Plane Goes Viral, Video of Singing, Jokes on Prior Trips

Play video content TikTok/@brandiii148/@catchmeonacloud/@southerndimond

Heart-wrenching videos of Ian Epstein, one of the American Airlines flight attendants who tragically died in the Washington, D.C. plane crash, are going viral – and the devastating impact of his loss is really hitting home.

The clip shows Ian entertaining passengers on past flights, cracking jokes, making witty remarks, and even singing and dancing down the aisle -- his family tells TMZ he died doing what he loved.

His family said he loved his career because he truly enjoyed traveling and meeting new people -- something that's clearly evident in the clips flooding online ... featuring him brightening the cabin with his humor and personality.

His loved ones shared that his focus was always his family, saying he was a father, stepfather, husband, and brother -- and that he’ll truly be missed.

They tell us they appreciate the outpouring of love and support but are asking for privacy as they process and grieve their loss.