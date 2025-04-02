New 'South Park' Trailer References American Airlines Crash, Diddy Arrest

The trailer for the newest season of "South Park" was just released ... and, as usual, the creative team behind the show ain't holding back -- blending some of the biggest news stories in the world with the show's trademark irreverent humor.

Watch the video ... the trailer begins with a shot of a dark, live-action playground -- and, a message on the screen notes the "acclaimed drama" is returning.

Fan-favorite character Randy Marsh then pops up onscreen and offers his daughter ketamine ... explaining he feels she could really benefit from it.

Shots of South Park, Colorado -- the fictional town where the show's action takes place -- on fire and a boat of French people toppling the Statue of Liberty crop up next ... before the show takes a big swing, parodying the harrowing American Airlines crash from January.

Remember ... a Black Hawk helicopter ran into the side of a passenger jet just a couple months ago -- killing all 64 people onboard the plane and the three on the helicopter.

Multiple planes run into each other during the clip ... while Butters, wearing a headset, tells the rest of the people in the airport control tower they're all going to get fired.

At another point, a character who appears to be Diddy is seen flying a jetpack alongside the kids ... wearing a bright orange jumpsuit with "MDC" written across the lapel. Diddy, of course, is currently locked up in the notorious jail, MDC Brooklyn.

There are a lot of other scenes shown in quick succession ... and, while it's not clear how they all factor into this season, it's sure to be another wild and controversial one for the long-running adult animated show.

"South Park" has a history of using current news stories in its show ... just last year, the show lambasted the Ozempic craze in its special "South Park: The End of Obesity" -- during which, they also lobbed a pointed shot at singer and rapper Lizzo.