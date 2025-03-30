Small Plane Crashes Into House, Explodes Into Flames, Video Shows

Play video content Curt & Cincy Lietschuh

There was another airplane disaster Saturday in the United States ... this time, a small jet plummeted from the skies over Minnesota, crashing into a house and killing everyone on board, according to authorities.

And it was all caught on video ... Ring Camera footage captured the light aircraft doing a nosedive before dropping out of frame. You then hear the loud impact as the plane slams into the home in Brooklyn Park, MN.

Other video shows the aftermath of the crash with the house engulfed in flames as fire trucks arrive on scene.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway held a presser in which he said everyone on the plane had perished, but the total number of passengers and crew members was not yet known.

Conway also said no one was injured or killed in the house, although he did not reveal if there were occupants inside at the time.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the incident occurred around 12:20 PM CT after the plane took off from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was flying to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis. The cause of the crash is under investigation.