Team USA Skater Maxim Naumov Says Parents Switched Flights Prior To Fatal Plane Crash

Team USA skater Maxim Naumov is opening up on losing both of his parents in the devastating plane crash over the Potomac River in January ... revealing they changed flights at the last minute.

The 23-year-old opened up on the tragedy that took the lives of 28 skaters, coaches and family members -- including his mom and dad, Evgenia and Vadim Naumov -- in an interview with "TODAY" ... and he said one of the last interactions he had with his mother was to inform him they made a change in their travel plans coming back from the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

"My mom let me know that they’re switching flights and that if I could pick them up," he said. "My mom always texts me and calls me as soon as they land."

The American Airlines flight they boarded ultimately collided with a military aircraft close to Reagan National Airport ... and 67 people died.

In a heartbreaking reveal, Naumov -- who left Wichita days earlier -- explained the last thing his mother told him is that his parents loved him and were proud of him ... which he said "means everything" to him.

Naumov's parents were coaches at the Skating Club of Boston ... and had success on the ice in their own right -- they were world champions and competed at the Olympics.

Naumov paid tribute to his parents in an emotional performance at the "Legacy on Ice" charity event in Washington D.C. earlier this month ... which ended with him falling to his knees and crying.

Naumov said his mom and dad were "like superheroes to me" ... but he will now carry the same passion and dedication they had with him moving forward.