U.S. Figure Skating Shares Poignant Video Tribute to Stars Lost in D.C. Crash

U.S. Figure Skating is sharing a glimpse of the immense talent lost in last week's tragic Washington, D.C. plane crash.

Less than a week after 28 athletes, coaches and loved ones perished in the aircraft collision above the Potomac River, the American skating world's governing body has paid tribute to them all, publishing footage of some of the rising star skaters' best routines.

Watch the video ... set to a somber music score, U.S. Figure Skating shows several clips from the sport's promising talent ... including Cory Haynos, who notably landed a triple axel at the U.S. National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas ... hours before he boarded Flight 5342. He was only 16.

Angela Yang and Sean Kay, the 11-year-old ice-dancing pair from the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club, were also included in the moving montage ... which showed a clip of their first-place routine from the 2025 Midwestern Sectional U.S. Ice Dance Final.

Others featured in the solemn in-memoriam included Brielle Beyer, Edward Zhou, Everly & Alydia Livingston, Franco Aparicio, and Jinna Han, among many others.

As you know, last Wednesday night, an Army Black Hawk helicopter with 3 soldiers onboard collided with an American Eagle regional jet carrying 64 people ... and no one survived. At least 55 bodies have been recovered since -- a large number of them with ties to the U.S. Figure Skating community.

