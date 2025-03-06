Naked Woman Removed From Southwest Plane in Houston, on Video

Play video content

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight were confronted by an unexpected sight Monday ... a woman took her clothes off inside the plane and walked up and down the aisle.

Video from a flight at the gate of Houston's William P. Hobby Airport is circulating online ... the woman appears to be yelling, as shocked fellow passengers try to comprehend what's happening.

A rep for the Houston Police Department says ... officers were called to the gate for a person in crisis -- finding the woman who had ripped her clothes off and caused a disturbance.

Police took her into custody and transported her to a hospital for medical evaluation ... but, we're told no one was injured on the flight, which was headed to Phoenix, and the woman hasn't been arrested or charged at this time.

The police rep tells us Southwest can file a complaint if the company wants to press charges ... so, ultimately it's up to them.

We've reached out to Southwest Airlines about the incident ... so far, no word back.