'Narco Wig' Smuggler's $10K Plan Falls Flat, Busted at Colombia Airport

Colombia’s national police were in for a hair-raising shock when they busted a man trying to board a plane wearing a "Narco wig" -- a disguise hiding $42 million Colombian Pesos -- about 10K USD -- worth of illicit goods.

The unnamed 40-year-old man, hailing from Colombia's Coffee Region, got snagged by authorities just before boarding his flight to Amsterdam at Cartagena's Rafael Núñez International Airport -- after a security scanner exposed nine cocaine capsules cleverly camouflaged beneath a synthetic thick black wig.

Don’t believe it? Well, there’s video proof of authorities thwarting his criminal scheme -- carefully snipping away at the wig to reveal all the cocaine stashed underneath.

The National Police said in a press release that busting the guy prevented the sale of over 400 doses of cocaine -- worth more than 10,000 euros in European markets.

The man was a seasoned pro with two prior drug trafficking charges -- and another one about to be slapped on.

Authorities haven't linked him to any criminal org just yet ... but they suspect he's working for someone, and investigators are hoping to uncover their identity in due course.