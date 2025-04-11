Plane Goes Down in Florida, Crashing Into Car in Huge Blaze

Play video content X/ @ChefGabeXXVII

Update

8:43 AM PT -- A FAA spokesperson tells TMZ ... A Cessna 310 crashed around 10:20 a.m. local time on Friday, April 11, after departing from Boca Raton Airport in Florida. Three people were on board. The plane was headed to Tallahassee International Airport. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates.

A small plane crashed into a car in Florida, sparking an inferno ... and the fiery aftermath is all on video.

Authorities tell TMZ ... a single-engine plane crashed into a car at 10:12 AM ET Friday in Boca Raton.

JUST IN: Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida. Reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/NHn7gp7Hm7 — BNO News (@BNONews) April 11, 2025 @BNONews

The crash happened near a busy intersection along Interstate 95... close to Boca Raton Airport, about 50 miles north of Miami.

We're told the plane pushed the car onto train tracks ... and both the plane and the car were engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived, though both fires have since been extinguished.

A small plane has crashed in a neighborhood in Boca Raton FL. pic.twitter.com/sfthTCInUs — 🇺🇸Invisible Marine🇺🇸 (@usmcpibb) April 11, 2025 @usmcpibb

Authorities say the driver of the car appears to have escaped the wreckage ... but their condition is unknown. It is unclear if the three indivudals aboard the plane survived.

Footage from the aftermath shows wreckage strewn about a busy road ... with cars driving by as fires burn and smoke billows into the air.