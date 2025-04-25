6 Police Officers Killed in Thailand Beach Plane Crash Caught on Video

Play video content Viral Press

Six police officers died in a plane crash in Thailand Friday -- and the harrowing incident was all caught on video.

Check it out ... the small plane is seen plunging out of the sky near the Thai beach town of Hua Hin, but as it nosedives into the ocean, the witness shuts off their camera, and we don't see the impact.

Other videos show first responders fishing a body out of the water, and aerial footage shot from another plane shows the wreckage in the water.

A rep for the Royal Thai Police told the Associated Press .... six police officials were onboard the doomed propeller plane as part of a parachute training exercise Friday morning.

The spokesperson said the aircraft split in half after it went down into the sea near Hua Hin Airport, about 100 yards offshore, near a luxury hotel.

Officials told the AP everyone on the flight perished ... the five passengers died at the scene, and the pilot was later pronounced dead at a hospital.