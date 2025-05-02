Plane Makes Harrowing Emergency Landing In Front Of Golfers At Riviera Country Club

A few golfers got the surprise of their lives during a round on Friday when a plane made an emergency landing just feet from where they were teeing off ... and video from the scene is terrifying.

It all went down at around 1 PM at the iconic Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles ... when an aircraft reportedly battling engine issues was forced to touch down on one of the course's fairways.

This happened at Riv today. I pray I’m never this late for a tee time, but I do pray for the means to pull up this way if I was 😂 pic.twitter.com/00RzIdMrb8 — Roger Steele (@RogerSteeleJr) May 2, 2025 @RogerSteeleJr

Check out some footage a golfer filmed as it barreled toward the grass ... it skidded across the ground several times before it somehow made a safe stop near a sand trap.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, three people were on board when the incident occurred. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries at this time.

The aircraft was reportedly supposed to make its landing at Santa Monica Airport -- which is roughly six miles from the club -- but it diverted amid the engine's struggles.

It's, of course, not the first time an L.A.-area golf course has had an unexpected plane land on its grounds. In December 2024, one crashed down at the Victoria Golf Course ... but much like Friday's incident -- everyone on board miraculously walked away unscathed.