Hundreds Killed in Fiery Plane Crash in India, Explosion Caught on Video

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 souls crashed just moments after departure Thursday ... exploding in a fireball that was caught on video.

Check it out ... as the Boeing jet makes its initial ascent, the plane struggles to gain altitude before it suddenly drops, slamming into B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The aircraft goes up in flames, sending smoke billowing into the air with debris strewn across the city.

Ahmedabad's police commissioner told the Associated Press there were no survivors ... and at least 5 students were reportedly killed at the college.

An official cause for the crash has not been confirmed, though early reports suggest the aircraft had engine issues. A "Mayday" call was reportedly issued just seconds after takeoff.

This crash will only further pressure Boeing ... which is already under scrutiny with several aircraft safety allegations against the company following a series of catastrophic mishaps, including an incident last year when a metal door plug that flew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 midair ... forcing the plane to ground.

You'll remember ... the leading aircraft manufacturer was in the news throughout 2024 as well for a series of concerning mishaps -- such as when a Boeing 767 thinly avoided catastrophe after its front landing gear failed to deploy as it descended onto the runway ... and later in the year when people were killed when a Boeing 737's landing gear failed in South Korea.