Usher Shades Concert Fan Who Snubbed Him, Scores During New Show

Don't Come Up ... If You Ain't Gettin' Down!!!

Usher's getting the last laugh after a fan snubbed him on stage ... seemingly taking a swipe at her cold fish act, while getting a new audience member who was ready and willing.

Check out the video ... the superstar told the crowd Tuesday night in Birmingham that if they didn't want to be on stage for a sexy serenade, don't come up there ... a clear reference to the fan in Nashville who was not down for his bump-and-grind routine.

As we reported ... the woman who refused to play along with Usher is Gabrielle Cheyenne, and she joined us Monday on "TMZ Live" to confess she was at the show for co-headliner Chris Brown ... not Usher.

It all worked out for Usher ... he got his mojo back in Birmingham where he plucked a fan who was all in for some dirty dancing with him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

As for Chris, he seems to be having a ball, especially after a fan dry humped him during a number at the same show where Usher got blown off.