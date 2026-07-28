Chris Brown Fan Rides Him At Same Show Usher Got Shut Down

Fan Goes to Town After Usher Shut Down

Chris Brown had a fan take full command during a risqué performance ... and the moment just had to make Usher jealous AF after his attempt to woo someone on this same stage was a total dud.

damn girl... Chris wasn't expecting ALL THAT 😭 pic.twitter.com/nXXaV3PBeH @hwloiza

Chris was performing in Nashville over the weekend on his tour with Usher when he brought a woman on stage for a song ... she's on a pole, straddling him as they dry hump. You can cut the sexual tension with a knife.

It's a pretty intense moment ... and kinda hilarious when compared to Usher kicking a lady off the same stage after she clearly wasn't feeling his steamy serenade.

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The woman who refused to play along with Usher is Gabrielle Cheyenne ... and she joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and confessed she was at the show for Chris ... not Usher.

Gabrielle says she accepted an upgrade to the VIP section in hopes of getting called on stage with Breezy ... but ended up getting Usher.

Play video content Video: Viral Usher Fan Admits She Was Trying to Get on Stage With Chris Brown TMZ.com

Seems this is the kind of action Gabrielle was looking for.