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Chris Brown Says He's Going to Beat Up Haters After Scathing Album Review

Chris Brown to Haters We're Kickin' Your Ass!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
051326_chris_brown_kal
FOOT ON THEIR NECKS!!!
Video: Chris Brown Threatens to Take on Critics After Harsh Album Review
Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial

Chris Brown had some ... choice words for haters after Pitchfork gave his new album an awful review -- and even shaded Zara Larsson in the process.

Check out his heated Insta Story from Tuesday -- he tells fans he knows they want him to say something about the criticism ... but instead, he says "We kickin' they ass!" He takes his passionate clapback to the next level, adding ... "I'ma keep my foot on they neck and we ain't stopping."

Chris Brown's Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Chris Brown Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

He says he's all about his fans and getting on his upcoming "The R&B Tour" with Usher, which is set to kick off in June. And, he encourages the haters to go listen to Swedish pop star Zara, who recently said she has Chris' music -- along with other abusers -- blocked on Spotify.

Chris' head-turning comments came after Pitchfork gave his brand new album "Brown" a score of 1.3 Tuesday and called it a "real piece of s***."

They also described it as a "soulless, hit-chasing" project that "doesn’t justify his return to the public eye."

Clearly CB is bothered enough by the criticism to threatening some whoop-ass ... but he's still getting on with his life ... and his tour.

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