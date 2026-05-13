Chris Brown Says He's Going to Beat Up Haters After Scathing Album Review

Play video content Video: Chris Brown Threatens to Take on Critics After Harsh Album Review Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial

Chris Brown had some ... choice words for haters after Pitchfork gave his new album an awful review -- and even shaded Zara Larsson in the process.

Check out his heated Insta Story from Tuesday -- he tells fans he knows they want him to say something about the criticism ... but instead, he says "We kickin' they ass!" He takes his passionate clapback to the next level, adding ... "I'ma keep my foot on they neck and we ain't stopping."

He says he's all about his fans and getting on his upcoming "The R&B Tour" with Usher, which is set to kick off in June. And, he encourages the haters to go listen to Swedish pop star Zara, who recently said she has Chris' music -- along with other abusers -- blocked on Spotify.

Zara Larsson says she has blocked several artists on Spotify over abuse allegations, including Chris Brown:



“You certainly wouldn’t find a Chris Brown song on my playlist.”

pic.twitter.com/4nVGQ4YhW7 @PoppPulse

Chris' head-turning comments came after Pitchfork gave his brand new album "Brown" a score of 1.3 Tuesday and called it a "real piece of s***."

This album is a real piece of shithttps://t.co/xbOFdTF24n @pitchfork

They also described it as a "soulless, hit-chasing" project that "doesn’t justify his return to the public eye."