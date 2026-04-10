Chris Brown and Usher Announce Joint Tour With Flashy Teaser, Watch Video

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Chris Brown and Usher are about to have fans screaming "yeah" ... because they're teaming up for a new tour!

The chart-topping singers dropped the news on social media Friday, in a flashy announcement where they zip through city streets on motorcycles ... all while feral fans are freaking out about the joint venture.

The superstars are calling it the "R&B Tour" -- a double entendre for the artists' shared music genre as well as their last names -- but there's no word yet on what the dates and venues will be.

CB also just dropped a surprise song, "OBVIOUS," and announced he's got a new album coming next month.

He and Usher are perfectly capable of filling venues from wall to wall each on their own ... so it's a safe bet that these tickets will go fast.

Brown's maintained a successful career in spite of assaulting Rihanna in 2009 and leaving her with visible facial injuries.