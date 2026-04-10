Chris Brown and Usher Announce Joint Tour With Flashy Teaser, Watch Video
Chris Brown & Usher Revving Up ... For Joint Tour!!!
Chris Brown and Usher are about to have fans screaming "yeah" ... because they're teaming up for a new tour!
The chart-topping singers dropped the news on social media Friday, in a flashy announcement where they zip through city streets on motorcycles ... all while feral fans are freaking out about the joint venture.
The superstars are calling it the "R&B Tour" -- a double entendre for the artists' shared music genre as well as their last names -- but there's no word yet on what the dates and venues will be.
CB also just dropped a surprise song, "OBVIOUS," and announced he's got a new album coming next month.
He and Usher are perfectly capable of filling venues from wall to wall each on their own ... so it's a safe bet that these tickets will go fast.
Brown's maintained a successful career in spite of assaulting Rihanna in 2009 and leaving her with visible facial injuries.
He's not the only scandalized star to retain immense support from fans ... Kanye West just raked in $33 mil from his two L.A. shows, even though he's praised Hitler and sold swastika merch in recent years.