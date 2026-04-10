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Chris Brown and Usher Announce Joint Tour With Flashy Teaser, Watch Video

Chris Brown & Usher Revving Up ... For Joint Tour!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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THE TIME IS HERE!!!
Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial

Chris Brown and Usher are about to have fans screaming "yeah" ... because they're teaming up for a new tour!

The chart-topping singers dropped the news on social media Friday, in a flashy announcement where they zip through city streets on motorcycles ... all while feral fans are freaking out about the joint venture.

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Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial

The superstars are calling it the "R&B Tour" -- a double entendre for the artists' shared music genre as well as their last names -- but there's no word yet on what the dates and venues will be.

CB also just dropped a surprise song, "OBVIOUS," and announced he's got a new album coming next month.

Usher Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Usher Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

He and Usher are perfectly capable of filling venues from wall to wall each on their own ... so it's a safe bet that these tickets will go fast.

Brown's maintained a successful career in spite of assaulting Rihanna in 2009 and leaving her with visible facial injuries.

Chris Brown's Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Chris Brown Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

He's not the only scandalized star to retain immense support from fans ... Kanye West just raked in $33 mil from his two L.A. shows, even though he's praised Hitler and sold swastika merch in recent years.

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