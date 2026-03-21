Usher Seen Unfazed After Getting Into Argument with Justin Bieber

Usher is seemingly unfazed by the argument he and Justin Bieber had just a week ago, as he's seen strolling the streets of L.A. looking as cool as a cucumber.

We broke the story ... Usher and Justin Bieber got into it at an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. We heard people talking about the incident between Usher and Justin, with some saying that it ended up as a fist fight between the two.

Sources connected to Justin tell TMZ ... Usher came up to Justin at the party with "energy and anger," and the two got into a "heated exchange." Our Bieber sources say there was no physical contact ... but it was intense.

Still, it's unclear what the argument was about ... though we're told it didn't drag on. The last time we saw Justin and Usher out together was in 2022 at Coeur d'Alene Lake in Idaho.