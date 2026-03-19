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Usher and Justin Bieber Have Heated Exchange At Beyoncé's Oscars After-Party

Usher and Justin Bieber Intense Altercation At Bey's Oscars After-Party

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Usher and Justin Bieber got into it at an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z ... TMZ has learned.

We have heard people talking about the incident between Usher and Justin, with some saying that it ended up as a fist fight between the two.

Sources connected to Justin tell TMZ ... Usher came up to Justin at the party with "energy and anger," and the two got into a "heated exchange."

Our Bieber sources say there was no physical contact ... but it was intense.

Celebs Attend Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars After-Party
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We have blown up the telephones of Usher's camp to see if they have a consistent story ... but we have not heard back.

We're told Justin's been trying to erase everyone in his past ... and one source connected to JB told us he has always been rude to Usher.

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HEATED EXCHANGE

Still, it's unclear what the argument was about ... though we're told it didn't drag on.

There could be lots of celeb witnesses to the fight ... Bey and Jay were hosting and the guest list was insane.

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Here's who we know was in attendance ... Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox, Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Vin Diesel, Jon Batiste, Jack O'Connell, Chloe Bailey, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant ... plus Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber.

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The last time we saw Justin and Usher out together was in 2022 at Coeur d'Alene Lake in Idaho.

No word if cops were called.

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