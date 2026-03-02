Justin Bieber Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Wife Hailey by His Side

'No One I'd Rather Be With'!!!

Justin Bieber is celebrating his b'day .... marking the big day with the most important person in his life glued to his side.

The Biebs turned the big 3-2 on Sunday, sharing two photos on IG of his small, intimate dinner at what appears to be a restaurant, with wife Hailey right beside him.

The Biebers -- who have been married for 7 years -- are parked at a cozy table with a cake in front of Justin as he blows out the candles. Both are dressed casually and look happy as clams.

Justin captioned the post, “no one id rather spend my birthday withhh.. :)) 💋”

Hailey couldn’t resist sharing the love, reposting the pics to her Instagram Stories and adding a sweet nod to their baby, Jack Blues, writing, “Dada mama, dada mama.”

Justin’s mom, Pattie, also took to IG to wish her son happy birthday, posting a series of throwback pics of Justin through the years. Pattie wrote a heartfelt message, calling him "one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me."