Justin Bieber Plays Drums, Piano in Furniture Store Impromptu Jam Session

By TMZ Staff
Published
NOODLIN' AROUND
Looks like Justin Bieber’s in rehearsal mode for Coachella ... utilizing a casual furniture run as the perfect space for an impromptu sound check.

Check out this video of JB fully in his zone inside Downtown L.A.’s Deep House Design Store earlier this week ... hopping on the piano and the drums to test them out inside the music showroom after rolling in with his friends.

justin-bieber-1-02-26-2026
Witnesses tell TMZ he basically put on an impromptu concert for about three customers and the staff -- hey, a crowd’s a crowd!

We’re told he was chatting up staff about possibly buying some pieces -- though it’s unclear if he actually swiped a card.

He stuck around for about 40 minutes -- turning a quiet furniture showroom into his own private stage ... 'cause when you’re Bieber, rehearsal space is wherever you say it is!

