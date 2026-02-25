Justin Bieber Daps Up LeBron, Sips Drink Courtside At Lakers Game

Justin Bieber took a break from Coachella prep to catch some NBA action ... hitting Crypto.com Arena to watch the Lakers on Tuesday -- and getting a cool moment with LeBron James in the process!!!

The Biebs is just 45 days from taking the stage in Indio for his first big solo gig since 2022 ... and things seem to be going well, 'cause he was in great spirits throughout the Purple and Gold's contest against the Orlando Magic.

JB rocked a green hoodie with white polka dots and some shades for the outing ... so it wasn't hard for King James to find him in the crowd for a quick dap before tipoff.

Bieber also enjoyed some beverages during his night out ... further proof he was in chill mode in DTLA as he enjoyed his courtside seats with his SKYLRK partner, Neima Khalia.

It wasn't the best night for James, though -- he missed a potential game-winner as the Lakers fell at home, 110-109.

Bieber's no stranger to basketball -- he loves playing the sport himself ... and has hit up plenty of NBA games in the past.