Justin Bieber Performing at 2026 Grammys, First Big Show in Years

You Better Belieb I'm Performing at the Grammys!!!

Justin Bieber's heading back to the stage for his first big performance in years ... readying himself to rock the Grammy Awards on Sunday!

The Recording Academy announced the singer-songwriter -- who was nominated for four awards at this year's ceremony -- will also take the stage as a performer.

While Bieber had performed several private shows and made a guest appearance alongside SZA in the last couple years, he hasn't headlined a major performance since cutting his Justice World Tour short in 2022 after he was diagnosed with Type 2 Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Bieber will be one of several performers taking the stage on music's biggest night ... with stars like Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Clipse, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, SOMBR, and The Marías set to rock out as well.

JB's performance will also hopefully take his mind off the stress of his four nominations for Best R&B Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

Bieber now has 27 Grammys nods ... though he's only taken home two of the trophies. He last won in 2021.