Justin Bieber Hits Palm Springs with Scooter

Justin Bieber Desert Fun with Scooter!!!

By TMZ Staff
Justin Bieber's having a scooter reunion -- of sorts, anyway -- in the middle of his holiday weekend.

No, he and his former manager, Scooter Braun, weren't kicking it in Palm Springs, but Justin was riding a fancy scooter around town on Thanksgiving Day. Justin was tooling around the desert on a white Vespa.

Justin, rocking some Uggs, made a run to one of his fave spots out there -- Vintage Coffee shop -- as he and the missus, Hailey Bieber, spent the holiday with their son, Jack.

The Biebers posted a bunch of loved-up family pics from their turkey day, including one with mom and dad kissing, and another with baby Biebs in tow.

MUST BE THE MONEY
If Vintage Coffee sounds familiar ... that's the spot where Justin blew up at the paparazzi last year during Coachella.

As you know, Justin's headlining the famed music festival next year, so in the words of a certain Terminator ... he'll be back, for sure.

