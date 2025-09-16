Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G to Headline Coachella

The 2026 Coachella lineup is here ... and it's full of star power!

Check it out ... Sabrina Carpenter will open the uber popular California music festival on Friday, April 10 ... with Justin Bieber taking the main stage on Saturday, followed by Karol G on Sunday.

And, they'll do it all again the following weekend!

Teddy Swims, Katseye, FKA Twigs, Addison Rae, Sexyy Redd, Major Lazer, PinkPantheress and CMAT are also notable acts set to take the stage.

Tickets for the Indio, Calif. event are not yet on sale ... but we have a feeling they won't take long to sell out.

As you know, this will be Justin Bieber's biggest performance in years ... and follows the well-received release of "Swag" and "Swag II" over the summer.

Sabrina infamously debuted her viral song "Espresso" at the festival in 2024, and released her new album, "Man's Best Friend," in August.

Meanwhile, Karol G released "Tropicoqueta" in June.