Justin Bieber Gushes Over Jack Blues, Hailey on 'Swag II'

After an hours-long delay, Justin Bieber's "Swag II" album is here -- and to the surprise of fans, it's a lengthy follow up to "Swag" with 23 songs!

One track in particular that caught fans' eyes is "MOTHER IN YOU", in which the pop star croons about his and Hailey Bieber's 1-year-old son, Jack Blues. He sings that baby Jack has his smile and Hailey's grace, and is the best part of every day.

Similar to Justin's vow to Hailey that he'll never leave in the "Swag" track "WALKING AWAY," he tells Jack ... "And I vow in good faith / To never let you down."

And, of course there's no shortage of love for the Rhode founder on the album -- he promises she'll "always be the one" he chooses in the synth-heavy "I DO" and proclaims he'll be her "safe space" and one to take her pain away in the energizing "SAFE SPACE," which features Lil B.

Also similarly to "Swag", he seemingly dips into the downs in their marriage, singing about a fight he doesn't want to be in on the track "PETTING ZOO."

The album's only been out for a few hours, but fans are eating it up -- and are even saying it's better than is predecessor.

Play video content BACKGRID

As you know, Justin announced the release of "Swag II" on Thursday just hours before it was set to drop. He did the same for "Swag" back in July.