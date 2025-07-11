Justin Bieber Talks Hailey Bieber Marriage, Paparazzi Outbursts on 'Swag' Album

Justin Bieber just dropped his 7th studio album "Swag" ... and it may be his most personal yet as he gives fans a peek into his relationship ups and downs with Hailey Bieber and addresses his recent outbursts with paparazzi.

The most obvious example comes with his candid track "Walking Away," in which he croons about a rough patch in a relationship he refuses to leave. He sings ... "Girl, we better stop before we say some sh*t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break."

He doubles down on his commitment, adding ... "Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you, 'I’d change' / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away."

In the catchy tune "Go Baby," JB reminds people he's Hailey's number one fan through thick and thin, even touting her successful Rhode brand and her new phone case that holds lip gloss, singing, "That’s my baby, she’s iconic / iPhone case, lip gloss on it."

ICYMI ... Justin recently praised the phone case design on social media and admitted to wanting to make a similar case -- but to hold his blunts. Problem is that Hailey patented the design, so he asked her to approve his idea to avoid paying her a fee.

He gets more serious in "Go Baby" ... telling Hailey she can count on him even on her rainy days with lyrics like ... "Cry on my shoulder ... you better believe I can hold all the weight."

Despite all the concern about Justin and Hailey's relationship ... he seems to confirm they're in it for the long haul. Remember -- in our documentary, "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?" we unpacked the struggles Justin and Hailey have faced as a couple.

The 2-time Grammy winner also addresses his struggles with being in the public eye -- and his recent issues with eager paparazzi.

In "Therapy Session," comedian Druski reacts to the rampant concern about Justin's behavior on social media, arguing ... "He’s enjoying social media like the rest of us, he’s just doing it his own way."

Bieber holds nothing back, noting that everyone asking him if he's okay doesn't sit well with him, reasoning ... "It starts to make me feel like I’m the only one with issues and everyone else is perfect."

The "Yummy" singer trolls the paparazzi head-on in his tracks "Butterflies" and "Standing on Business" by including audio clips of his viral interactions with shutterbugs as of late.

As you'll remember, JB went viral in June for mocking eager photogs by telling them ... "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business!" Hailey also referenced the situation after the album news broke, posting a family portrait and writing ... "Is it finally clocking to you f***ing losers?" Message received.

And, of course, we can't forget the singer's viral rant from April, during which he accused Coachella paps of only caring about the coin. A snippet from that encounter is featured in "Butterflies," and he goes on to sing ... "Money, that's all you want, you don't care about human beings."

Paparazzi rant aside, Justin dealt with severe financial woes over the last several years -- with TMZ revealing in our doc that he sold his music catalogue in 2022 because he was on the verge of financial collapse.

We also revealed he owed his former manager Scooter Braun millions of dollars ... and we confirmed Thursday that the pair reached a settlement that has the "Stay" singer handing over more than $35 million to Scooter.