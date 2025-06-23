Justin Bieber Insinuates Hailey is Giving Him the Silent Treatment

Justin Bieber's relationship with wife Hailey is seemingly in a bad way ... 'cause she's apparently giving him the silent treatment.

On Sunday, The Biebs hopped on his Instagram Story to repost a video clip from a blogger who says a "bitch" is giving him the "silent treatment" and won't tell him why. This, the content creator says, is giving him anxiety and making him overthink things.

Check out the video ... it's worth the watch, especially within the context of what's happening between Justin and Hailey.

As you know, Hailey was out and about over the weekend in NYC without Justin ... she was first seen minus her wedding ring Friday while grabbing some breakfast at the Commerce Inn in Manhattan's West Village.

Later that night ... Hailey -- ringless -- got together with models Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse at Chez Fifi on the Upper East Side.

But then, Hailey was giving mixed signals with her ring back on during outings in New York on Saturday.

So, what's the current status of her relationship with Justin? Who the hell knows.