Justin Bieber Clashes With Paparazzi in Heated Confrontation Outside Malibu Club

Justin Bieber’s done it before -- and he's doing it again ... but this time, he took his to make it break it down to the paparazzi that he wants to be left the heck alone.

Check out this clip of Justin outside Malibu's Soho House on Thursday -- he went off on the paps, telling them he was at his wits' end, and declared he's not afraid to set boundaries, especially now that he's a dad.

Justin was one step ahead ... telling the paps he knew they’d twist the footage to make it look like he was the bad guy when, in reality, they were just trying to incite him into overreacting.

He demands respect, saying ... "Stop provoking me. I'm a real dad, a real husband, a real man."

JB's past run-ins with the paps have been all flash and fire -- but this time, he was really taking pains to hammer home his point -- definitely getting heated and not backing down. The message? He’s done playing their game.

As we know, JB’s has had some choice words for the paps in recent run-ins -- even calling them out for trying to cash in on his life.