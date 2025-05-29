Justin Bieber's Ready for Shirtless Summer With Son Jack Blues Bieber

Justin Bieber's predicting a summer for the ages ... the first with his son Jack Blues Bieber ... and it looks like they'll be spending plenty of time without their shirts.

The Biebs just posted a new photo dump on social media, and he's got a bunch of shirtless shots showing off his tattooed torso ... and a couple sweet snaps with his 9-month-old son.

In one photo, Justin's got Jack sitting on his shoulders ... Jack dropped the top but Justin's in a black hoodie. In another, Justin's shirtless on a couch next to Jack, who's wearing a black shirt.

JB captioned the carousel on Instagram, "Gonna be a good summer 🫶🏼."

In other photos, Justin's soaking up some sun in nothing more than some boxers, shorts, socks and golf shoes ... and in other snaps he's smoking and hanging out with his boys.

Play video content TMZ.com

Justin's looking pretty happy in the pics and for good reason ... his wife Hailey Bieber just sold her makeup brand to E.L.F. in a deal with a guaranteed $800 million payout and potential for another $200 million based on future growth, which would make it a $1 billion deal.