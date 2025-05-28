Justin Bieber Caresses Wife Hailey Bieber's Chest in Touchy-Feely IG Pics
Justin Bieber Grabbing a Handful Of My Billionaire Wife!!!
Justin Bieber isn’t loosening his grip on wife Hailey -- literally. Despite all the drama swirling around their marriage, he just dropped a batch of touchy-feely IG pics.
The singer slid the steamy pics in after an innocent golfing shot ... and he’s straight-up caressing Hailey’s chest -- and she looks very into it.
You gotta see it -- Justin plants a kiss on Hailey’s cheek while his hands are fully cupped around her cleavage in what looks like a vehicle, with Hailey grinning big for the camera.
Looks like JB was feelin’ the shot -- he even posted it twice, zoomed in the second time for extra effect, going out on a limb to make it clear that he and HB are all good amid marriage trouble chatter.
Fans have been majorly side-eyeing their relationship lately ... especially after he recently admitted he once told Hailey she’d never make the cover of Vogue -- spoiler: she did -- as well as a string of his personal troubles.
But for now, it’s all smiles -- especially for Hailey 'cause her makeup brand, Rhode, just got scooped up by e.l.f. Cosmetics for a casual $1 billion. So yeah, if there’s trouble in paradise, she’s laughing all the way to the bank.