Justin Bieber Joins SZA For Surprise Performance in L.A. for 'Grand National Tour'

052425_justin_bieber_sza_kal
GETTIN' SPICY WITH SZA???
Justin Bieber just wowed the crowd at Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s "Grand National Tour" ... making a surprise appearance at the Friday night concert in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium -- and getting a bit handsy with SZA.

The pop star joined SZA for their remix of her hit song "Snooze" ... and he was totally into their performance, vibing with his co-collaborator on stage and even kissing her hand multiple times. Hope Hailey wasn't watching!

052425-justin-bieber-sza-hug
They seemed to have a fun and flirty connection ... dancing together as they finished the song and hugging each other to celebrate a job well done.

052425-justin-bieber-sza-hand-kiss-v1
The tens of thousands of fans at the venue were thrilled by the surprise, as heard by their thundering cheers. It's not very often you catch a glimpse of Justin on stage -- his last performance for a large crowd was at 2024's Coachella, when he surprised the crowd during Tems' set for a rendition of the 2021 remix of "Essence."

Justin's performance was a refreshing contrast to the concern he's drawn from fans lately after appearing gaunt and tired in public along with his recent outbursts at paparazzi.

Justin-Bieber-Key-Art-HORIZONTAL
INSIDE BIEBER'S STRUGGLES
TMZ Studios

TMZ covered his concerning behavior in the recently released documentary, "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?" while also addressing his deep financial woes, allegedly cult-like affiliation with the nondenominational Christian church Churchome and more.

justin-bieber-Timeline-Thumbnail
TMZ TIMELINE: JUSTIN BIEBER
But ... Justin's main focus Friday seemed to be on his stellar performance with the "All the Stars" hitmaker.

052425-justin-bieber-sza-singing-v2
Kendrick & SZA's tour returns to SoFi Saturday night ... so perhaps the Biebs has it in him for another surprise. Stay tuned.

