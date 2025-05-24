Justin Bieber Joins SZA For Surprise Performance in L.A. for 'Grand National Tour'

Play video content TMZ.com

Justin Bieber just wowed the crowd at Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s "Grand National Tour" ... making a surprise appearance at the Friday night concert in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium -- and getting a bit handsy with SZA.

The pop star joined SZA for their remix of her hit song "Snooze" ... and he was totally into their performance, vibing with his co-collaborator on stage and even kissing her hand multiple times. Hope Hailey wasn't watching!

They seemed to have a fun and flirty connection ... dancing together as they finished the song and hugging each other to celebrate a job well done.

The tens of thousands of fans at the venue were thrilled by the surprise, as heard by their thundering cheers. It's not very often you catch a glimpse of Justin on stage -- his last performance for a large crowd was at 2024's Coachella, when he surprised the crowd during Tems' set for a rendition of the 2021 remix of "Essence."

Justin's performance was a refreshing contrast to the concern he's drawn from fans lately after appearing gaunt and tired in public along with his recent outbursts at paparazzi.

But ... Justin's main focus Friday seemed to be on his stellar performance with the "All the Stars" hitmaker.