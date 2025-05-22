Justin Bieber Welcomes Chris Brown Home After UK Prison Release

Justin Bieber is one of the millions of fans ready to see Chris Brown rage on stage -- and gave him a warm welcome back on the 'Gram!!!

C. Breezy racked up over a million likes with his "first day out" post, a pic of him hopping off a private jet fresh from out of the slammer after he posted over $6 million in bail.

Biebz dropped into the comment section and wished him a "welcome home" under Chris' "Cook, remain humble" caption ... these pop megastars have been tight for years!!!

As child prodigies, they enjoyed friendly run-ins over the years and recorded hits such as "Next To You" and "Don't Check On Me" in the past.