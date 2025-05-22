Justin Bieber Welcomes Chris Brown Home After UK Prison Release
Justin Bieber Welcome Home, Chris Brown!!! 🔓
Justin Bieber is one of the millions of fans ready to see Chris Brown rage on stage -- and gave him a warm welcome back on the 'Gram!!!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
C. Breezy racked up over a million likes with his "first day out" post, a pic of him hopping off a private jet fresh from out of the slammer after he posted over $6 million in bail.
Biebz dropped into the comment section and wished him a "welcome home" under Chris' "Cook, remain humble" caption ... these pop megastars have been tight for years!!!
As child prodigies, they enjoyed friendly run-ins over the years and recorded hits such as "Next To You" and "Don't Check On Me" in the past.
Of course, JB didn't want to see his brother rot in the bing ... he's got a massive tour to conduct!!!