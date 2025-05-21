Chris Brown Confirms 'Breezy Bowl' Tour Still on After UK Jail Release

Chris Brown is out on bail, fresh out of jail, "Breezy Bowl XX" dreaming -- his recent legal drama won't affect his tour stops!!!

Shortly after the R&B megastar was granted a hefty $6.7 million bail in London court stemming from a 2023 assault charge in the UK, Breezy let his 144 million Instagram followers know he was heading from "the cage to the stage" -- beginning on June 8!!!

Chris was charged with grievous bodily harm for allegedly beating music producer Abraham Diaw upside the head with a tequila bottle, and the situation was jeopardizing his jam-packed itinerary.

Before being granted bail, Chris was originally slated to appear in court on June 13 ... but is now able to hit the road throughout October alongside Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.