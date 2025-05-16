Chris Brown Charged Over Bottle Smashing Incident at London Nightclub

Chris Brown has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm in response to him allegedly smashing a tequila bottle over a music producer's head in 2023.

He was expected to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Friday, the Metropolitan Police Service confirmed.

Adele Kelly, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, also confirmed his charge and reminded anyone interested in the case proceedings "are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

She also requested people refrain from sharing commentary or information online "which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

TMZ reported the news Thursday -- the "Forever" singer was arrested not long after he touched down in Manchester, England via his private jet. He was taken into custody at a hotel in Manchester.

Police say the arrest and subsequent charge stem from an incident that went down at Tape nightclub in the Mayfair section of London on February 19, 2023. Brown allegedly attacked music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle of of Don Julio 1942 tequila several times before further roughing him up.

Diaw sued Brown in November 2023 over the incident, claiming he ended up in the hospital after the singer physically assaulted him with "crushing blows" and stomped on his motionless body as he was passed out on the floor.

After Brown's arrest, Diaw's attorney Ryan J. Daneshrad reminded TMZ his client's injuries from the altercation were "serious," adding ... "We are pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable."

TMZ reached out to reps for the star following his arrest and formal charge ... so far, no word back.