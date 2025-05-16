Diddy's 2017 Thanksgiving With Usher, Chris Brown, A$AP Rocky, on Video

Play video content NOVEMBER 2017

As the first week of testimony in the Diddy trial draws to a close, TMZ has obtained more never-before-seen footage of Diddy and his A-list pals chillin' and chowin' down on some bird at Thanksgiving dinner in 2017.

Check out the footage... Diddy is hosting Thanksgiving dinner at his L.A. mansion, and the guest list is just insane! Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa can be seen on a couch chatting with some folks -- and both seem to be havin' a good ol' time.

Usher is also in the house ... at one point, the R&B singer is seen shaking hands with Diddy, who is smiling brightly as the two shoot the s**t. .

A$AP Rocky is also among the many guests, bringing along his own camera to document turkey day 2017 at the Diddy abode. Rocky moves around the beautiful compound, asking people what they're wearing. Usher responds, "These old things? I just pulled them out the closet and put them on."

The video ends with Diddy and the guests waiting for French Montana to appear so Diddy can give the blessing before they eat. When French finally shows up, Diddy has the entire room join hands and say a prayer.

During a portion of it, Diddy says ... "This year has been a very, very interesting year ... I wanna give thanks to the Almighty for just blessing us and opening our eyes this year ... making us understand how strong and magnificent we are."

Worth noting ... Cassie -- Diddy's former longtime girlfriend -- is not seen in any of the footage, but that doesn't mean she wasn't there. The dinner took place just a few months after the infamous 2016 video in which Diddy savagely beat Cassie in L.A.'s Intercontinental Hotel.