Diddy Trial Highlights From Cassie's First Day of Cross-Examination

Another whirlwind day in the Diddy trial is in the books ... and Cassie Ventura had a lot of important testimony while getting grilled by Diddy's defense team.

The singer was back on the stand Thursday for a third straight day, though this was the first instance where she was cross-examined ... with Diddy defense attorney Anna Estevao leading the line of questioning.

Jurors heard and read a bunch of communications between Diddy and Cassie from their decades-long relationship ... including messages where Cassie seemed to be showing excitement for freak-offs.

One of the more noteworthy messages ... Cassie texted Diddy in August 2009, "I'm always ready to freak off."

Cassie told jurors she talked about a swinger lifestyle with Diddy and they went to sex clubs and she watched on multiple occasions as he had sex with other women. The defense is arguing Diddy is a swinger and not a criminal.

Another important moment happened when Diddy asked Cassie's permission for a freak-off and she seemingly told him no by saying she was ovulating ... and then he asked if they could just kiss a lot and she agreed.

Prosecutors allege Diddy was coercing Cassie into participating in freak-offs ... but it appears his defense is using cross-examination to show things between them were consensual with no force involved.

Michael B. Jordan and Kid Cudi got name-dropped ... with Cassie saying Diddy was suspicious she was having an affair with Michael in 2015. She also said she went back to have freak-offs with Diddy in 2011 when they were on a break and she was dating Cudi. Suge Knight was mentioned too.

Kim Porter, the late mother of 3 of Diddy's children, was also brought up ... with Cassie testifying she was jealous of Kim's relationship and closeness to Diddy.

Cassie was asked about her and Diddy's drug use ... and she revealed Diddy overdosed on painkillers in 2012 during a whirlwind day that included a freak off, a stop at a sex club in Bernadino and a party back in Los Angeles at the Playboy Mansion.

She also settled a debate regarding the baby oil ... saying the substance was NOT laced with any drugs.

As the testimony droned on, some of the jurors appeared bored late in the afternoon ... with one juror in the front row yawning and another juror seated in the back row folding their arms and seeming disinterested.

There was a disturbance in the gallery ... where several Diddy family members got up and left, including Justin Combs.

Diddy wore a sand colored sweater over a white collared shirt and gray pants ... and Cassie was in a black, square-shoulder blazer with a skirt, blouse and ankle boots, keeping her hair up in a ponytail.

Cassie will be back on the stand Friday for more cross-examination ... and Dawn Richard is expected to testify as well.