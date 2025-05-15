Justin Bieber Not a Victim of Diddy

There has been a social media swirl over Justin Bieber's relationship with Diddy when Justin was 15, but multiple sources in Justin's life say nothing untoward happened between them.

Our sources -- some of whom were and some who are right at the center of Justin's life -- tell TMZ, Diddy never sexually or otherwise abused Bieber.

As you know, when Justin and Diddy both appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" back in 2011, they stirred the pot when Diddy said Justin "knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."

Back in 2009, Justin and Diddy were outside a house, standing by a car, when Diddy said, "As soon as you turn 16, I'm gonna let you rock this car."

Diddy also said they can't disclose where they're hanging out or what they're doing ... but says it's a "15-year-old's dream." He continued ... "For the next 48 hours, he's with me and we're gonna go buck full crazy."

Our sources say these public appearances were all "performative," and that Justin never had a relationship with Diddy ... rather, he was friends with Diddy's sons, Quincy and Justin Combs.