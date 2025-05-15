Justin Bieber Smiles With a Bong While Creating Music in Iceland

Justin Bieber's got nothing to hide ... because he's posting everything on social media -- including a new pic with a bong in his lap.

Check out the gallery -- just a day after the pop star went on a bizarre rant about God, people pleasing, fishing and more, he hopped back on Instagram to share a carousel of photos Wednesday night, the first of which shows him grinning from ear to ear with a bong placed front and center -- and possibly a vape of some sort in his hand.

The pics appear to be taken from his studio in Iceland, where he's been staying the last several weeks while he works on new music.

JB's carousel includes several snaps of him creating some new tunes in between what appear to be smoke breaks.

For example, one pic shows him with a mic set up and what looks like a joint in his hand. Another photo has him soaking in Iceland's beauty outside -- with a cloud of smoke expanding around his head.

Justin's apparent drug use comes as fans continue to question his well-being amid his gaunt appearance, confusing social media posts and recent outbursts at paparazzi.

TMZ covers these concerns and more in our new "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?" documentary, now available on Hulu.

Play video content TMZ.com