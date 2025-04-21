Justin Bieber Flips Switch After Calling Out Photogs, Kind Inside Coffee Shop

Justin Bieber flipped a switch after flipping out on photogs who snapped him on his way into a coffee shop near Coachella ... because he was kind and respectful inside the store.

The Biebs went ballistic on shutterbugs outside The Vintage Coffee House in Indio before Coachella Weekend 1 ... but the shop owner tells us Justin was a completely different person once he walked in the door.

We're told Justin was kind, friendly and sweet after the heated tirade at the paparazzi ... and he was totally calm inside the shop.

Justin's a regular at the place -- which may explain why paps were waiting for him there -- and the owner tells us Justin feels safe and at home in the store, and has never acted erratically.

As we reported ... Justin called out photogs for trying to make a buck off him, accusing them of only caring about money and not people, before going into the coffee shop.

The shop owner tells us Justin doesn't want to be bothered by photogs there and they are both annoyed with the paparazzi ... but Justin has no issue taking pictures with people inside the store and likes to tell the workers he loves them.

There's some fan concern about Justin due to videos of him partying at Coachella ... but the coffee shop owner tells us Justin's never smelled like alcohol on his coffee runs, never seems like he's on drugs, and has a light in his eyes when he smiles.