Fans Claim Justin Bieber Needs Help After Coachella Party Video Surfaces

Justin Bieber was looking rough during Week 2 of Coachella 2025, at least according to some fans who viewed videos of the pop star partying it up.

Justin Bieber displays concerning behavior while smoking and partying at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/jmSNIsMjsk — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 21, 2025 @OliLondonTV

Check out the footage posted on social media ... which shows The Biebs shirtless with his tatted super slim body as he puffs on what appears to be a joint or a stogie at a soiree near the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.

On Sunday, TMZ posted video and photos of Justin at the same event -- Friday Nights in the Desert -- a private party in Thermal, California ... but the cameras captured JB from far away so you couldn't get a good look at him.

In the social clips, JB is seen up close grooving to his 2015 hit, "What Do You Mean?" as well as Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” while surrounded by a crowd of people.

Justin is also filmed wearing a baggy sweatshirt while lightly head-banging and taking a hit off what he's smoking.

There are no outward signs that JB is any way in crisis ... but a few fans certainly didn't see it that way and expressed their opinions on social media.

One fan bluntly said JB doesn't "look OK" and is "under some hard influence." Another said JB "needs better friends by [his] side," and a third agreed with that assessment.

A fourth person said JB was clearly in need of help, despite others claiming Bieber was just enjoying himself.