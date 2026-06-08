Kirsten Storms Shuts Down 'General Hospital' Return, Cites Alleged Phone Hack

Soap star Kirsten Storms says she has no plans to return to "General Hospital" due to ongoing issues with her ex-husband, Brandon Barash, and an alleged phone hack.

Kirsten posted an emotional message on social media Sunday addressing the ongoing drama in her life, which includes Brandon obtaining a restraining order against her over concerns about her mental health. The drama erupted months after Kirsten left "General Hospital" in mid-2025 to "take a break" and to move to Tennessee with her family.

In her social post, the actress says ... "Given what's been going on, I can't say I will feel comfortable heading back to Los Angeles and returning to work. This has been an eye opening experience about the downside of my profession."

In court docs, Brandon claimed Kirsten has been bouncing around from friends' homes to apartments and appeared to be suffering from mental health issues. He claimed she had experienced delusions and hallucinations.

Brandon believed it would be best to have their daughter full-time until Kirsten got help. The court found Kirsten was in a "mental health crisis" and granted Brandon a temporary restraining order, which gave him custody and Kirsten supervised visitation.

Kirsten also addresses her claims about being hacked and someone trying to break into her home.

She says taking time away from 'GH' was a "leap of faith" to improve her quality of life as a single mom with "a newly discovered brain aneurysm.”

But Kirsten says the entire situation has been upsetting ... "Realizing that not only was my apartment/space/privacy being violated, but this person also gained access to my WiFi and cellphone."