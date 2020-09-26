'Zenon' Star Kirsten Storms Sued Over Boyfriend Skipping Bail

Exclusive

Actress Kirsten Storms is the complete opposite of #RelationshipGoals -- she's got a big fat lawsuit hanging over her head now because her BF skipped bail.

The actress, best known for the Disney Channel original movies, 'Zenon,' is being sued by American Contractors Indemnity -- an affiliate of Always Bail Bonds -- which claims it posted John Farrow's $30,000 bond in August 2017 ... but only after Kirsten agreed to be on the hook if he skipped town.

Well, wouldn't ya know it ... boyfriend of the year candidate, John, was MIA for a court appearance a month later ... according to the lawsuit. BTW, ole Johnny boy was arrested on a drug charge and the case is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, poor Kirsten's left holding the $30k bag ... as far as the bail bond company is concerned. The suit, obtained by TMZ, includes John's bond application and it shows Kirsten was more than just a loyal GF.

It describes Kirsten -- who has also appeared on "General Hospital" -- as Farrow's landlord and girlfriend. It's unclear if the relationship remains the same now ... but it doesn't really matter to Always Bail Bonds, which is suing for the $30k, plus a few hundred bucks in fees.