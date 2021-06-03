Zenon Kar In 'Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century' 'Memba Her?!

Zenon Kar In 'Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century' 'Memba Her?!

6/3/2021 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 12
Orlando-born actor Kirsten Storms was only a teenager when she was cast as the out-of-this-world Zenon Kar -- who is forced to acclimate to the ways of a teen on Earth while also devising a plan to save her UFO home space station -- in the 1999 Disney Channel original movie "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century."

Kirsten shared the small screen with Gregory Smith and Brenden Jefferson as Zenon's Earth pals, Greg and Andrew ... and of course Raven-Symone as the BFF, Nebula Wade.

Storms reprised her role in both of the Disney space follow-up films including the 2001 "Zenon: The Zequel" and 2004 finale "Zenon: Z3."

Guess what she looks like now at 37 years old!

