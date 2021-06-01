Tina McGee in 'The Flash' 'Memba Her?!
6/1/2021 12:01 AM PT
English actor Amanda Pays is best know for her role as the sexy scientist and girlfriend Tina McGee -- who cranks out cool inventions to help The Flash in his missions to keep the streets safe -- in the fast-moving '90s television show "The Flash."
Pays was cast alongside Norfolk native John Wesley Shipp who played the Central City Police scientist Barry Allen who becomes Flash after a lab accident and lightning strike.
AP is also well known for her character Theora Jones in the glitchy science fiction show "Max Headroom" in the '80s.