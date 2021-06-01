Tina McGee in 'The Flash' 'Memba Her?!

6/1/2021 12:01 AM PT
English actor Amanda Pays is best know for her role as the sexy scientist and girlfriend Tina McGee -- who cranks out cool inventions to help The Flash in his missions to keep the streets safe -- in the fast-moving '90s television show "The Flash."

Pays was cast alongside Norfolk native John Wesley Shipp who played the Central City Police scientist Barry Allen who becomes Flash after a lab accident and lightning strike.

AP is also well known for her character Theora Jones in the glitchy science fiction show "Max Headroom" in the '80s.

Guess what Amanda Pays look like 3 decades later!

