Wishing Well Singer Terence Trent D'Arby 'Memba Him?!

New York City native Terence Trent D'Arby (real name Terence Trent Howard) was in his 20s when he shot to fame after he released his breakout album "Introducing the Hardline According to Terence Trent D'Arby" in 1987 ... which included the singles "Sign Your Name," "If You Let Me Stay" and the classic chart-topping pop song "Wishing Well."