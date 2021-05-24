Max in 'The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl in 3-D' 'Memba Him?!

Max in 'The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl' 'Memba Him?!

5/24/2021 12:01 AM PT
Texas-born actor Cayden Boyd was only 10 years old when he took on his most notable role as the fantasizing young kid Max -- who daydreams about all the action and adventure going down on Planet Drool -- in the 2005 kid's film "The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D."

CB was joined on the big-screen with a laundry list of iconic actors including Taylor Lautner as the ocean-dwelling superhero, Sharkboy, Taylor Dooley as the molten sidekick, Lavagirl, David Arquette and Kristen Davis as Max's Mom and Dad ... and of course George Lopez as the teacher-turned villain, Mr. Electric.

Guess what Cayden looks like all grown up!

