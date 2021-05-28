Liu Kang in 'Mortal Kombat' 'Memba Him?!

Liu Kang in 'Mortal Kombat' 'Memba Him?!

5/28/2021 7:20 AM PT
Hong Kong based martial artist and actor Robin Shou (real name Shou Wan Por) is best known for his butt-kicking monk character, Liu Kang -- who battles it out with the Outworld to save the Earthrealm from impending doom -- in the classic 1995 action movie, "Mortal Kombat," and the 1997 sequel, "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation."

Shou kicked it with an awesome cast including Talisa Soto as the flip-flopping Outworld Princess, Kitana, Bridgette Wilson as the military fighter, Sonya Blade,  ... and, of course, Christopher Lambert as the lord of lightning, Lord Raiden.

Guess what Robin Shou looks like more than 20 years later!

