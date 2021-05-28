Liu Kang in 'Mortal Kombat' 'Memba Him?!
Liu Kang in 'Mortal Kombat' 'Memba Him?!
5/28/2021 7:20 AM PT
Hong Kong based martial artist and actor Robin Shou (real name Shou Wan Por) is best known for his butt-kicking monk character, Liu Kang -- who battles it out with the Outworld to save the Earthrealm from impending doom -- in the classic 1995 action movie, "Mortal Kombat," and the 1997 sequel, "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation."
Shou kicked it with an awesome cast including Talisa Soto as the flip-flopping Outworld Princess, Kitana, Bridgette Wilson as the military fighter, Sonya Blade, ... and, of course, Christopher Lambert as the lord of lightning, Lord Raiden.