Liu Kang in 'Mortal Kombat' 'Memba Him?!

Hong Kong based martial artist and actor Robin Shou (real name Shou Wan Por) is best known for his butt-kicking monk character, Liu Kang -- who battles it out with the Outworld to save the Earthrealm from impending doom -- in the classic 1995 action movie, "Mortal Kombat," and the 1997 sequel, "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation."